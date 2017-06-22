Public service hiring freeze

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Public Service Elise Delancy advised government department heads this week that there will be no new hires in the public service unless there is a critical need, and even then, the applications would have to be approved by Cabinet.

Delancy issued the directive in a letter which was obtained by The Nassau Guardian.

The correspondence, dated June 19, came one day before Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis accused the former administration of engaging in a $14 million “wild hiring spree” in the months leading up to the general election.

In her correspondence to permanent secretaries, heads of departments, financial controllers, finance and accounting officers and officers with responsibility for human resource matters, Delancy said: “Ministries and departments are reminded that the authority to appoint rests with the Public Service Commission and the Ministry of the Public Service only.

“Please be advised that effective immediately, there should be no new hires or renewal of contracts except where there is a critical need. Under such circumstances, the approval of Cabinet will be required.”

The former administration’s hiring practice came under scrutiny after Public Service Minister Brensil Rolle revealed that the public service increased by 6,500 people during the last term.

During the budget debate in the House of Assembly, Rolle said the established processes for hiring new people, which includes proving to the Ministry of Public Service that there is sufficient money to cover salaries, was “thrown out the window” under the former government.

“Every minister hired whomever they wished, at whatever rank they wished,” he continued.

Minnis made similar accusations when he wrapped up the budget debate on Tuesday.

He said in addition to hiring permanent workers, the government also engaged people on a contractual basis.

“Mr. Speaker, not content with financial mismanagement, the former administration also overloaded the public service with contract workers with little regard for where salaries would come from,” Minnis said.

“Between December 2016 and the 9th of May 2017, 648 persons were brought on at a cost of $10,149,738.40.

“In April alone, 119 were hired at a cost of $1.9 million and in May the cost of new hires was $2.5 million.

“Persons were hired outside the public service by letters and when these are added in the wage bill rises to $14 million.

“Mr. Speaker, this escalation occurred because people were being hired in agencies and ministries without consultation with the Ministry of Public Service, so there was no single agency aware of this wild hiring spree and no one applied the brakes on this hiring madness.

“One individual was hired on the 10th of May 2017, on Election Day.”