Nottage critically ill in hospital

Minister of National Security Dr. Bernard Nottage remained "gravely ill" in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Doctors Hospital last night, according to relatives.

Several Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) members, who served in the Christie administration with Nottage, including former Minister of State for National Security Keith Bell and former Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson, joined family members at the hospital yesterday.

Police Commissioner Ellison Greenslade also stopped by.

When asked about Nottage’s condition, Greenslade declined to comment, but said he said he was compelled to visit his former superior.

PLP Chairman Bradley Roberts called on all Bahamians to pray for Dr. Nottage.

“We are hoping that he recovers,” Roberts said.

“He is receiving excellent medical attention. All of his medical colleagues are rallying around him. They are rendering whatever assistance they can.”

Former Minister of Health Dr. Ronald Knowles, a long-time friend of Nottage’s, said he went to the hospital to confirm that the rumor that Nottage had died was not true.

“There is a rumor that he was deceased but that is not true,” Knowles said. “He is critically ill, but he is alive.”

Asked if he spoke to Nottage, Knowles replied, “I visited with him. It’s a private, personal matter, but I just wanted to share with everyone that he is alive.”

The former minister is a trained gynecologist. Up to last night his prognosis was unclear.

Nottage, who lost his Bains and Grants Town seat during the May 10 general election, was recently hospitalized after he suffered from dehydration.

Nottage’s health became a matter of public concern after he slurred and spoke gibberish for a part of his rally speech at R.M. Bailey Park on April 27.

At the time, Nottage was placed on bed rest.

Nottage, 71, had a similar episode in Parliament earlier this year when he briefly appeared disoriented and incoherent.

It is unclear if Nottage fully recovered from the more recent episode, as he has not made a public address since.

Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling was also among Nottage’s visitors yesterday.