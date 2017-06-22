Isaacs threatens to strike PM

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Emeritus Errington ‘Minky’ Isaacs yesterday challenged Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis to say outside of Parliament what he said about him receiving a nearly $2 million per year contract from Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) to clean up oil, so he could “strike him in his mouth”.

Asked his thinking about the prime minister making the revelations during the budget debate on Tuesday night, Isaacs told The Nassau Guardian, “I was disgusted. I wish he would make it (the statement) in public in front of me. I would strike him right in his mouth.”

Isaacs, 69, repeated, “I’d strike him right in his mouth if he had done it in front of me in public. I don’t take foolishness. [I’m] too old for that.”

Minnis revealed that the commencement date of the contract was March 27, 2013, while the expiration date for the contract was March 27, 2017.

The amount for the contract was $1,853,829.56 per year.

“The contract was for the provision of labor and cleaning services for BEC premises located at Blue Hills power station and Clifton power station,” Minnis said.

“Remedial work of this kind requires specialized knowledge.

“I was told that oil cleaning was also a part of this contract.

“Now, from what I know from this individual, he knows nothing of cleaning oil.”

Responding to the prime minister, Isaacs said, “The ‘fellas’ who own baseball teams and basketball teams, they don’t know a hoot about playing baseball and basketball.”

He said they hire people who know how to do those things, suggesting that, that is what he did.

However, Isaacs also stressed that he was qualified for the work.

“I know about cleanups because I was in the aircraft maintenance business and we used to do clean up,” said Isaacs, who is a pilot.

“We had hangars and we used to keep our hangars clean from grease. I used to sell fuel; I used to repair planes. People don’t know that; they only think I used to fly.

“I’m a pilot by profession, but we used to do repair work on our planes and on other people’s planes as well as fuel them up and all of that.

“We were in a hangar, so I know what it is I need to do to keep a hangar clean. For 12 or 15 years, I know what it’s all about.”

Isaacs confirmed the contract entailed the clean up of oil at BPL’s Clifton and Blue Hills plants.

Asked whether he used his political connections to get the contract, Isaacs said, “I didn’t use anything. I just put in the bid. That’s all I did.”

Asked whether there was any cronyism involved in the award of the contract, he said, “Not me. I don’t need cronyism. I go by my expertise.”

Isaacs said the Bahamas Electricity Corporation (BEC) invited him to bid on the contract.

“I put in a bid. I didn’t realize until couple months later they told me ‘you won the bid’. I said ‘ok’,” he explained.

“The bids went out. They invited me to bid because they knew my background. They said if I was interested. I was reluctant at first, then I said I’ll put in a bid.

“I went and looked over the facilities, then I went and did what I had to do; then I went in and prepared a bid.”

Isaacs was also asked whether he won the contract fairly.

“As far as I know,” he said. “Am I not as a Bahamian entitled to put in a bid? They knew my background.”

Minnis noted in Parliament that contracts over $100,000 require bids or requests for proposals.

“The contracts I am noting today were over $100,000, however, no bids were sought for these contracts.

“But let me explain it.

“Request for proposals were sent out.

“Companies sent in their documents, but they were ignored, and individuals were subsequently contacted and asked to bring their contract in and they were granted the contract.”

That statement from the prime minister appears in line with Isaacs’ statement that he was invited to bid.