Man found guilty in Facebook rape case

A jury yesterday convicted a man of unlawful sexual intercourse for raping a young girl whom he lured to his home through a fake Facebook profile.

Justice Bernard Turner will sentence Jamal Daniels for the crime on July 6.

The maximum sentence for the crime is life imprisonment.

According to the prosecution’s case, the 14-year-old girl formed an online friendship with a girl, known as Quetell, who eventually suggested that they both get tattoos at a parlor on Carmichael Road.

The victim caught the bus to the parlor on September 22, 2014.

While on the way, a man who spoke with an American accent called her phone from a private number and asked if she was still coming.

The victim said when she arrived she asked Daniels for Quetell and was told that she was in another room.

The victim, now 17, said that Daniels told her to remove her pants so that he could put a tattoo on her stomach.

However, Daniels did not complete the job and held her down and raped her. Police also photographed the incomplete tattoo.

Daniels did not testify in his defense.

Viola Barnett prosecuted and Allan Emmanuel represented Daniels.



