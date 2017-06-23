Alleged human trafficker to learn of bail decision

A 20-year-old Jamaican woman accused of forcing another woman into the sex trade will learn today whether she will be freed on bail pending her trial.

Prosecutors allege that Abbigail Wilson trafficked the alleged victim between March and May 26.

It is alleged that Wilson, being concerned with others, recruited, received, harbored and transported a woman to and within The Bahamas for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

Wilson’s trial is expected to begin on July 11.

Her lawyer, Bernard Ferguson, has applied for bail in the interim.

Justice Bernard Turner will give his decision today.



