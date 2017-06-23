Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

Alleged human trafficker to learn of bail decision
ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter
artesia@nasguard.com

Published: Jun 23, 2017

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

A 20-year-old Jamaican woman accused of forcing another woman into the sex trade will learn today whether she will be freed on bail pending her trial.

Prosecutors allege that Abbigail Wilson trafficked the alleged victim between March and May 26.

It is alleged that Wilson, being concerned with others, recruited, received, harbored and transported a woman to and within The Bahamas for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

Wilson’s trial is expected to begin on July 11.

Her lawyer, Bernard Ferguson, has applied for bail in the interim.

Justice Bernard Turner will give his decision today.


Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 

 

Today's Front Page

  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links