Galanis urges govt to let the law take its course

Former Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) MP Philip Galanis said yesterday he is “very happy” about a number of recent revelations made concerning the former government’s alleged mismanagement of public funds.

The former minister told The Nassau Guardian yesterday that although he supports the PLP, he is “dismayed” and “disappointed” in the former administration, as he said there is a need for a “new day” in The Bahamas.

“I think what we are beginning to see with this new administration is a clear understanding of some of the things that transpired under the watch of the Christie administration many of which are extremely surprising to many, many Bahamians, myself included,” Galanis said.

“The lackadaisical attitude that was taken by, in some instances, the (former) government, which I think is not at all in the best interest of the country, and quite frankly, I’m very happy that the revelations are being made by this administration.

“I believe that the former administration was shrouded in secrecy.

“In too many instances they did not account to the people of the country for the things that they did.

“There was too much involvement by some ministers in conflicts of interests...and I think that should be disclosed.

“I hope that what we are going to see is a new day in The Bahamas where public officers are being held to account for their conduct in office.”

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said the attorney general and the minister of legal affairs have been asked to review the former government’s decision to opt out of its Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility (CCRIF) policy, which resulted in the loss of relief payouts of more than $32 million following Hurricane Matthew.

He also revealed that the government awarded $8 million worth of hurricane cleanup contracts to a single contractor operating four companies, two of which were not registered.

Galanis encouraged the Minnis administration to “let the chips fall where they may”.

“Wherever there was misfeasance, wherever there was corruption, wherever there was abuse of office or abuse of power, and wherever there was larceny by anybody, whether it was high level civil servants or members of Parliament or Cabinet ministers, I believe that it is critically important and the people of this country expect no less from this administration,” said Galanis.

“They came to office on a promise of greater accountability and transparency in government.

“I believe if misfeasance had taken place then the government should move post haste to set the record straight to present the evidence and let the law take its course.

“We need in this country a new day of accountability.

“The former adminstration did not provide that to the extent that it ought to, so I think an example has to be made out of those persons who were haughty, arrogant or just plain dishonest in terms of the public trust that was reposed in them.”

Galanis highlighted that it is still not certain whether allegations made against the former government are true, but said, “I am appalled and dismayed and very disappointed and feel betrayed, as do many Bahamians, by some of the allegations that have been made against the former administration.

“If, in fact, the evidence is there to support the claims that have been made in those cases where clearly there has been abuse of office, abuse of power, corruption or influence pedaling, those cases are to be made very clear.

“But you know, I support the PLP. I support the principles of the PLP.

“Unfortunately, this PLP, the party has been hijacked unfortunately by a number of persons who had no appreciation for the core principles of the PLP.

“It is unfortunate, but I think it is now time to take the PLP back to its basic roots and to encourage those persons who support a progressive agenda to come forward, and hopefully we will clean house...”







