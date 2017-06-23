Davis hopes Isaacs’ threat wasn’t ‘real’

Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis said yesterday that he does not condone violence and expressed hope that Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Emeritus Errington ‘Minky’ Isaacs was not serious when he threatened to strike Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis.

In an interview with The Nassau Guardian on Wednesday, Isaacs said he would strike Minnis “in his mouth” if the prime minister repeated the statement that Isaacs received a nearly $2 million per year contract from Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) to clean up oil. Minnis also suggested that Isaacs was not qualified to bid for the contract, much less be successful.

“First of all, I do not condone violence and I trust that such a comment by him was just braggadocio and not real,” Davis said, when asked about Isaacs’ threat against Minnis.

“[I’ll] leave it like that. It is very challenging for anyone to control the angst and concerns and troubles of others and their response to those, but I would hope that, that was braggadocio rather than a real threat.”

Davis declined to take further questions on the matter, but said he would have a discussion with Isaacs.

When asked his thinking about the prime minister making the revelations during the budget debate on Tuesday night, Isaacs told The Nassau Guardian, “I was disgusted. I wish he would make it (the statement) in public in front of me. I would strike him right in his mouth.”

Isaacs, 69, added: “I don’t take foolishness. [I’m] too old for that.”

Minnis told Parliament that Isaacs’ contract was for the provision of labor and cleaning services for BEC premises located at the Blue Hills power station and Clifton power station.

“Now, from what I know from this individual, he knows nothing of cleaning,” Minnis added.

Minnis revealed that the commencement date of the contract was March 27, 2013, while the expiration date for the contract was March 27, 2017.

The amount for the contract was $1,853,829.56 per year.

Responding to the prime minister, Isaacs said, “The ‘fellas’ who own baseball teams and basketball teams, they don’t know a hoot about playing baseball and basketball.”

He said they hire people who know how to do those things, suggesting that, that is what he did.

However, Isaacs also stressed that he was qualified for the work.

Asked whether he used his political connections to get the contract, Isaacs said, “I didn’t use anything. I just put in the bid. That’s all I did.”

Asked whether there was any cronyism involved in the award of the contract, he said, “Not me. I don’t need cronyism. I go by my expertise.”

Isaacs said the Bahamas Electricity Corporation (BEC) invited him to bid on the contract.

Davis also shot down claims of cronyism.

He said Isaacs’ connection to the PLP does not disqualify him from bidding for any contracts.

He also rejected claims that the RFP process was ignored.

“I am advised that the contract was put out to bid and Mr. Isaacs’ company was the successful bidder,” Davis said.



