Davis stands by Cabinet decisions

Opposition Leader Philip “Brave” Davis yesterday said he stands by all of the decisions he made when he was a member of the Christie administration, and challenged Minister of Public Works Desmond Bannister “to do something about it” if he believes that decisions made by the former government were improper.

During his contribution to the debate, Bannister accused the Christie administration of misfeasance and called for the attorney general to consider legal action against former ministers for abusing their legal authority with regard to money used at the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI) and other projects.

“I stand by all of the decisions I made as minister,” said Davis, during a press conference in the Minority Room at the House of Assembly.

“I made them at all times in the best interest of the Bahamian people and following the advice, the best advice I had available to me at the time.”

When asked to respond to Bannister’s claims that the Christie administration and Davis himself, as Minister of Works at the time, ignored advice from technical professionals on several matters, Davis said, “Well, first of all, as I said, I don’t have the files and I don’t know in what respects or specifically he speaks to when he said that the technical advice may not have been followed.

“Suffice it to say, advice is advice, and if there is sound and good reason to depart from that advice it would not be followed, and that is an incident of governing.

“If there is a sound and good reason to depart from advice we do so, particularly when you are considering that advice against the better good of your people and when you consider it in the context of good governance.”

When asked specifically about the approved $6.5 million contract for a primary school in Lowe Sound, Andros, Davis refused to respond.

On Monday night, Bannister said despite advice from professionals at the Ministry of Public Works that they had no confidence in the contractors’ ability to execute it and that the project was in jeopardy, the contract was still approved.

Bannister said professionals at the Ministry of Public Works advised against the contract in writing, insisting that “the existing arrangement puts the success of the project in jeopardy, similar to what we have experienced with the BAMSI, North Andros project,” and also advised that they had no confidence that the selected contractors knew how to cost out the work or had the capacity to execute it.

“Still, the contract was awarded to those three inexperienced men, and the former administration insisted that they be supervised by someone who had not finished the last big job that he had received from the government,” he continued.

Yesterday, Davis said, “I wouldn’t even respond to that.

“The files will demonstrate exactly what happened and if he [Bannister] feels there is something untoward, then do something about it.”



