Mitchell to seek action over ‘defamatory’ ads

Senator Fred Mitchell said he will raise a complaint of a breach of privilege in the Senate over a series of ads in a local daily, which he claimed are defamatory toward him.

“I have received a number of inquiries from my family and from the leader of the opposition about a campaign of full page ads that is being run in The Tribune by a nameless, faceless group calling itself Committee Against Mitchell or Bahamians Against Mitchell,” said Mitchell in a statement to the press.

“These ads have been running continuously on the back pages of The Tribune as full pages for a number of weeks since the general election.

“They are defamatory.

“I wish to say that our investigators have determined who the author of these ads is and they are satisfied that there is no such committee but that this is another disguise which is used by a well-known attorney to attack his political opponents.

“I will formally lay over a complaint of breach of privilege in due course pursuant to the rules of the Senate and in due time.

“I am satisfied that the ads are designed to injure me in my office and in my character and ultimately to silence me in my office by the use of money which cannot be matched by my private or party resources, and therefore disclose a prima facie breach of privilege.

“I will look to the Parliament of this country for its protection.

“The ads have certainly caused a great deal of consternation and distress to my family, and to my political colleagues.”







