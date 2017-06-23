Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

Education staff member questioned by police about fake job letters

Published: Jun 23, 2017

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

A staff member in the Ministry of Education’s Performance Appraisal Unit was interviewed under caution by police officers yesterday, after it was brought to the attention of the ministry by a local financial institution that one of its staff members was allegedly involved in the production of fake job letters for non-ministry employees seeking to qualify for loans.

The staff member under question has been given a one-week administrative leave while the investigation continues, noted Director of Education Lionel Sands in a press statement released last night.

The employee was interviewed under caution at the Ministry of Education’s headquarters on Thompson Boulevard.

In the press statement, the Department of Education also categorically refuted reports about the arrest of three Ministry of Education employees, related to the alleged stealing of $245,000.

 


Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 

 

Today's Front Page

  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links