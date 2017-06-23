Education staff member questioned by police about fake job letters

A staff member in the Ministry of Education’s Performance Appraisal Unit was interviewed under caution by police officers yesterday, after it was brought to the attention of the ministry by a local financial institution that one of its staff members was allegedly involved in the production of fake job letters for non-ministry employees seeking to qualify for loans.

The staff member under question has been given a one-week administrative leave while the investigation continues, noted Director of Education Lionel Sands in a press statement released last night.

The employee was interviewed under caution at the Ministry of Education’s headquarters on Thompson Boulevard.

In the press statement, the Department of Education also categorically refuted reports about the arrest of three Ministry of Education employees, related to the alleged stealing of $245,000.



