Davis denies knowledge of Ash contracts

Although the ministry that he once headed was involved in the issuance of hurricane clean-up contracts, Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis said yesterday that he was unaware that a single vendor was awarded $8 million in related contracts and expressed regret that Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis exposed the identity of the vendor despite no evidence of wrongdoing.

“What concerns me is that, there is a process,” Davis, the former minister of works, said during a press conference in the Minority Room of the House of Assembly.

“I don’t think it is right for him to just get up in Parliament and spew out... people’s names without… any real allegations being made.

“This contract was awarded, $8 million was paid, and then what’s next? What are you saying?

“…If you are saying something is wrong then have an investigation done, put it in the right hands, and then those investigations would reveal an outcome which then could be made public.”

Minnis revealed on Tuesday that the former government awarded the sizable contracts to Johnathan Ash.

Minnis said Ash got the contracts under four companies he operated, two of which he claimed were not registered.

Minnis said it appears that the Christie administration used Hurricane Matthew as a way of “channeling money to certain people”. Minnis said the people would decide whether there is any wrongdoing.

Addressing the matter yesterday, Davis said the question of whether the businesses were registered does not arise.

“That’s not relevant,” Davis said.

“That’s grasping at straws. It’s not necessary to have a registered company to do business. What is necessary is that the persons should have a business license, and… be tax compliant. Once he has those items, he is good to do business.”

Davis noted that following the passage of Hurricane Matthew, former Labour Minister Shane Gibson was responsible for overseeing recovery and clean-up efforts.

“The first time I was made aware of this matter is when I heard it in Parliament,” Davis said.

“Again, hurricane relief is a special effort. In an effort to facilitate and expedite recovery efforts, (former) Minister Gibson was appointed specifically for this.

“My ministry had some technical responsibilities and oversight in respect to ensuring that value is being given for money.

“I’m advised that my ministry may also have been involved in selection of contractors.

“That wouldn’t have come to my attention. None of it would have come to my attention.”

Senator Fred Mitchell, who was also at the press conference, said it is shameful that Minnis sullied Ash’s name in Parliament as a way to “get at” the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP).

“If you want to attack the PLP, attack someone who is your size, who you could play with, but don’t attack small people,” he said.

“That’s outrageous.

“And he says he’s a man for the people, from Over-the-Hill.

“He should be ashamed of himself.”

He said the Minnis administration needs to get on with the business of the people.

“All of this is just a smokescreen,” Mitchell continued.

“You come to office with no plan, no idea of what you are going to do, so you just say, ‘Oh, let me go in here and see what dirt I can throw at the PLP.’

“And then, of course, knowing the gossipy nature of the society, everyone is going to say, ‘Oh, so and so got $8 million, this one got $1.2 million. You hear that?’

“…That’s all this is. Why don’t they just get to work and govern?

“…The PLP lost the election. Go get a life and govern, and stop being stupid. That’s my view.”



