Some Baha Mar documents to remain sealed

Though the government followed through on its promise to unseal Baha Mar’s heads of terms signed with the Government of The Bahamas, there are several “commercially sensitive documents” related to the Baha Mar deal that will remain sealed, Attorney General Carl Bethel said yesterday.

“There are, and we are cognizant of this, other commercially sensitive documents which were sealed at the request of the private parties in the Baha Mar matter, and which remain sealed,” Bethel said in the Senate.

“After careful review, we are of the view that these documents should remain sealed for the time being. They are private commercial documents between the non-government parties in the Baha Mar litigation.

“And the judge gave very good reasons why commercially sensitive documents should be sealed.

“A heads of terms agreement is not commercially sensitive. It’s a deal by the government of The Bahamas. There is only one sensitivity, it’s the people sensitivity that should government that.”

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis released the heads of terms the former government signed on August 22, 2016, with the Export-Import Bank of China (CEXIM), Perfect Luck Claims Limited and Perfect Luck Assets Limited regarding the sale of Baha Mar. Among other things, the agreement revealed that the Christie administration agreed to issue up to 1,200 work permits to China Construction America (CCA) to complete the resort.

Bethel noted that the concessions contained in the agreement are not unusual.

He explained that the Free National Movement (FNM) was concerned about the former government’s decision to keep the information secret.

“The political issue was whether it was appropriate for a government to seal a deal that involved concession of taxes that everyone has to pay, and we, the Bahamian people can’t know anything about it,” Bethel said.

“…Unsealing this deal aligns with our fundamental values and beliefs that the exchange or bartering away of valuable public revenue and the patrimony of The Bahamas, even if intended to serve the greater good, should not be done in secret.

“That was the issue.”

Other concessions include the waiving of stamp duty and value-added tax (VAT) on the transfer of assets from the Baha Mar Ltd. (BML) group of companies to Perfect Luck Assets Limited.

The government also agreed to “(split 50/50) all agreed expenses and fees (including the fees and expenses of the provisional liquidation) of the JPLs (joint provisional liquidators) and/or any liquidators who may be appointed in relation to the liquidation of the BML Companies”.

Additionally, the government and the bank also agreed that, “Bahamian citizens owning and holding shop leases and concessions in the project will be permitted by CEXIM and the proposed purchaser to continue to hold them on the same terms and conditions as currently exist”.



