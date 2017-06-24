Darville: Ministers’ accusations will come back to bite them

Calling the government out for its attempts to “vilify” the Christie administration, Opposition Senator Dr. Michael Darville yesterday warned that the road the Free National Movement (FNM) is taking is a “dangerous one”.

“It will come back to bite this administration,” Darville said as he contributed to debate on the 2017/2018 budget in the Senate.

“Let me say from the onset, that I am extremely disappointed that the members of the lower house would use this budget debate, as well as their parliamentary privilege, to vilify former Cabinet ministers and PLPs. I continue to say that the political campaign is now over, but we have seen the trend where the political campaign is continuing into the honorable House of Assembly.”

During the budget debate in the lower chamber, multiple ministers highlighted several cases of “fiscal mismanagement, questionable deals and financial irregularities” under the Christie administration. Several ministers even called for members of the Christie administration to be formally investigated.

Darville said the budget debate provided the government with an opportunity to take the high road and to rise above propaganda.

Instead of giving an “accurate account” of the financial affairs of the country, he said government members’ contributions were skewed, heavily political and indicated little about the government’s plan.

“The majority of their contributions were about the alleged PLP corruption,” Darville continued.

The former minister for Grand Bahama said the Bahamian people are tired of the political talk. He encouraged the government to “get to work”.

“If you have something on some ministers that you believe is criminal, carry them to the police,” he said.

Darville added that so far, all of the claims made by the current government have been “just talk”.

He said the former government made several tough and unpopular decisions, but did so in the best interests of the Bahamian people.

Turning to the budget, Darville said it’s clear from the proposed tax breaks that it is “payback time”.

“It doesn’t matter how you try to sugar coat it, a blind man can see the play,” Darville added.

The government proposes to reduce import taxes on maintenance parts for aircraft, sea vessels, salmon, parts for washing and drying machines, and asphalt, among other things.

Darville suggested that FNM members and supporters will benefit from such tax breaks.

He said the budget does nothing for the poor man and accused the government of backtracking on key campaign promises including repealing value-added tax (VAT) on breadbasket items.

The government said it still intends to keep its promises but is constrained due to the former government’s mismanagement of public finances.



