Date:
Building burns at Potter’s Cay

  • Firefighters assess the damage after a large fire occurred at an abandoned building on Potter’s Cay Dock yesterday. Photo: Ahvia J. Campbell


Published: Jun 24, 2017

Business on the western end of Potter’s Cay Dock was temporarily suspended yesterday following a fire that engulfed an abandoned building on the waterfront around midday, authorities said.

Chief of Fire Services Walter Evans said the building was extensively damaged but there were no injuries.

The blaze was reported to have started shortly before 12.

“When we arrived, we met the top section of a single story structure on the western end of Potter’s Cay Dock on fire,” Evans said.

“The building is believed to be an abandoned structure, occupied by vagrants.”

Evans said it is unclear how the fire started.

Officers battled the blaze for just under an hour.

While the fire threatened nearby boats, it was contained before the blaze could spread.

Evans said a woman, believed to be in her 70s, had to be evacuated from one of the boats because of the smoke and heat emanating from the fire.

He said a nearby boater rescued the woman.

Meantime, some ferry and mail boat service operations came to a halt for more than an hour while authorities extinguished the fire.


