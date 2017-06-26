PMH records dramatic rise in gunshot cases over last decade

The number of gunshot cases treated by Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) since 2001 has risen dramatically.

A recent report from PMH’s Data Analysis Unit shows that gunshot cases jumped from 21 in 2001 to 254 in 2013, just over a decade later.

However, between 2013 and 2016, the numbers show a downward trend, although Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands noted they remain too high.

In 2012, there were 181 recorded cases; in 2013, there were 254 cases; in 2014, there were 248 cases; in 2015, there were 208 cases and in 2016 there were 187 cases.

The data also shows that recorded assaults decreased over the last five years.

Between 2012 and 2016 there were 7,935 assault cases recorded.

Between 2006 and 2010 there were 12,297 assault cases recorded.

Between 2013 and 2016, there were more than 200 stabbings in each year.

As it regards rape cases, in 2012 there were 152 cases; in 2013, there were 153 cases; in 2014, there were 130 cases; in 2015, there were 143 cases and in 2016, there were 102 cases.

During the budget debate in the House of Assembly earlier this month, Sands said, “Though the A&E statistics provided by PMH seem to suggest that things are trending downwards, the total numbers remain high and unacceptable.

“You see, Mr. Speaker, these statistics do not represent those brought in dead to A&E.

“While our staff is admittedly competent, we can only help those that are brought in alive.”

He said, ”We are one of the most violent countries in the world.

“We beat, stab, shoot and rape each other at an unacceptable rate.

“Our homicide rate was triple the rate considered by WHO as an epidemic.

“I have said repeatedly, it is in large part due to the professionalism of our medical personnel that our murder rate is not dramatically higher.

"For the last few years, the number one cause of death of a Bahamian male has been a bullet.”

Back in January, Commissioner of Police Ellison Greenslade said crime overall was down by 26 percent last year over 2015.

The numbers show that crimes against the person fell by 15 percent last year.

However, incidents of attempted murder, attempted robbery and unlawful sexual intercourse increased.

Attempted murder increased by 30 percent.

Unlawful sexual intercourse rose by 17 percent.