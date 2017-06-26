Public-private projects halted pending review

The government has stopped six public-private partnership projects entered into by the Christie administration pending a thorough investigation of each one, said Attorney General Carl Bethel.

Speaking during the budget debate in the Senate on Friday, Bethel said upon assuming office he was presented with six memoranda of understanding (MOUs) for respective proposed public-private partnerships.

One was related to a proposal to construct an administrative office building on 30 acres of prime agricultural Crown Land on Gladstone Road. Another was connected to a proposal to reconstruct an administrative office for the administrator and police station in Harbour Island. Those agreements were with the same company.

Others were related to the construction of a new administrator’s office and police station in Eight Mile Rock, a new general post office at the Independence Drive Plaza in New Providence, and a new building to house the Road Traffic Department at Tonique Williams-Darling Highway and Knowles Drive.

The last MOU was connected to the Fox Hill Community Centre. It provided contractual works pursuant to a scope of works but had no pricing information.

“Madam President, I immediately inquired whether there were any contracts made in respect of these MOUs,” Bethel said.

“I was informed that there was only one which had been formalized into an actual contract, namely the agreement with the company which had undertaken two jobs at Gladstone Road and in Harbour Island.

“The two MOUs had been combined into one contract.

“That MOU called for the 30 acres to be granted to the builder by a Crown Grant, so that it could then lease the same land back to the government.

“The transfer of title was said to be so as to enable that builder to borrow necessary funds from a bank to fund the construction.

“I am informed, Madam President, that the Crown Grant was executed by the former government within days, if not on the day, of the general election.”

Bethel added, “It now transpires, so far as we know now, that in fact two other contracts were entered into, one for the new general post office, and the third for the Eight Mile Rock building.

“Officials of my ministry, although they were briefed and working on the proposed contracts, had not signed off, or given the [okay] to the signing of these two contracts, and were never informed that officials in another ministry had gone ahead and signed them, one on the 9th May, 2017, a day before the general election.

“All of these MOUs or contracts, Madam President, have now been put on hold pending a thorough review to determine if they, or any one of them, are truly in the best interests of the people in respect of their pricing or other terms and conditions, and whether there was anything untoward in respect of any of them.”

During his contribution to the budget debate, Minister of Public Works Desmond Bannister revealed a letter from former Minister of Works Philip Brave Davis to former Prime Minister Perry Christie that stated, “Members of Parliament are authorizing persons/contractors to undertake capital and property maintenance works for payment by my ministry without my ministry’s consideration and approval,” and he warned the then prime minister of the consequences.

Davis has denied knowledge of several contracts that were subsequently revealed under several ministries.