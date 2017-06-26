Davis calls on Minnis to apologize over Baha Mar

Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis said yesterday Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis should apologize to the Bahamian people over Baha Mar.

Davis suggested in a statement that the recent revelations on Baha Mar by the government are an acknowledgement that the Progressive Liberal Party was right in its approach to the matter.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis released the heads of terms the Christie administration signed on August 22, 2016, with the Export-Import Bank of China (CEXIM), Perfect Luck Claims Limited and Perfect Luck Assets Limited to get Baha Mar completed and open.

Attorney General Carl Bethel said last week there is no need for the government to go back on the recently unsealed deal, as there is nothing objectionable or questionable in its contents.

In a statement to the press, Davis said, “For almost two years, the FNM told the Bahamian people that the Baha Mar deal was not real.

“And then last August, under the PLP government, the deal was accepted by the Supreme Court.

“For almost two years the FNM told the Bahamian people that Bahamian employees, contractors and franchisees, who were owed millions of dollars by the failed developer, Sarkis Izmirlian, for almost two years, the FNM told the Bahamian people that they would not be paid.

“And then, by last November, Bahamians were paid what they were owed.

“For almost two years the FNM told the Bahamian people that the development would never open, and then Baha Mar opened in April.

“And, in desperation, the FNM spent almost a year saying day after day, week after week, that there was something illegal or unethical in the Baha Mar documents sealed in the Supreme Court.

“And now they casually admit it was all a lie.

“How can Bahamians trust the FNM?”

Back in March, Minnis pledged to execute a “real sale” of Baha Mar to a purchaser that has the Bahamian people’s interests at heart, should the FNM win the general election.

Last week, Bethel attempted to explain the FNM’s statements on Baha Mar, insisting that, “What was said during the campaign was that if there was anything objectionable or contrary to the interest of the Bahamian people then there may be some need to go back.

“I don’t think anybody has found a reason.”

During his contribution to the budget debate in the Senate, Bethel added that during the campaign, the FNM’s main concern was the Christie administration’s decision to keep the information secret.

“The political issue was whether it was appropriate for a government to seal a deal that involved concession of taxes that everyone has to pay, and we, the Bahamian people, can’t know anything about it,” Bethel said.

“…Unsealing this deal aligns with our fundamental values and beliefs that the exchange or bartering away of valuable public revenue and the patrimony of The Bahamas, even if intended to serve the greater good, should not be done in secret.

“That was the issue.”

Bethel also indicated that some parts of the heads of terms will remain sealed because those parts are “commercially sensitive documents”.

Davis alleged a “conflict of interest” with Minister of Tourism Dionisio D’Aguilar, who once served on Baha Mar’s board of directors.

He also questioned, “What did the FNM promise [former Baha Mar developer Sarkis] Izmirlian to secure his support during the election?”

Davis said, “The prime minister must apologize to the country.

“He must rid himself of those ministers who already have extensive conflicts of interest.

“Rather than waste time victimizing ordinary Bahamians who have worked honestly in the people’s interest, he should focus on delivering the change which he so rashly promised.

“It is a matter of trust.”

Davis again suggested the FNM has no real plan to govern.

“We know from the budget and the debate which followed, that the FNM government has no vision, no policies and no plans,” he said.

“We know that already the divisions which have torn the party apart over the past five years are resurfacing.

“And we already hear whispers of the rising tide of panic in the government because of the hundreds of casual promises made, many of which cannot be kept.

“As has been expressed in so many countries this past year, we in the PLP have heard the people’s desire for change, and are already listening and introducing the reforms necessary to bring about that change.”