Nottage in U.S. hospital

Former Minister of National Security Dr. Bernard Nottage was airlifted to the United States on Friday for medical treatment, Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Bradley Roberts confirmed yesterday.

Roberts said Nottage was still “gravely ill”.

Roberts said he had no other information on the former minister’s status but will give updates as he learns of them.

Last week, relatives confirmed that Nottage was in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Doctors Hospital.

At the time, Roberts called on all Bahamians to pray for Nottage.

“We are hoping that he recovers,” Roberts said.

“He is receiving excellent medical attention. All of his medical colleagues are rallying around him. They are rendering whatever assistance they can.”

Nottage, who lost the Bains and Grants Town seat in the May 10 general election, was treated during the campaign for dehydration.

Nottage’s health became a matter of public concern after he slurred and spoke gibberish for a part of his rally speech at R. M. Bailey Park on April 27.

At the time, Nottage was placed on bed rest.

Nottage, 71, had a similar episode in Parliament earlier this year, when he briefly appeared disoriented and incoherent.

It is unclear if Nottage fully recovered from the more recent episode, as he has not made a public address since.