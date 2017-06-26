Govt has no lease for church’s land

A senior official of the Seventh-day Adventist Church stressed yesterday that the church received no money from the government of The Bahamas for use of its property on Wulff Road for the construction of STAR Academy.

“It is rather unfortunate the way the information was presented. It would give the impression that the Seventh-day Adventist Church has done something untoward, and that is not the case,” said Pastor Leonard Johnson, who heads the regional office of the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Johnson also confirmed that there was no signed lease in place with the government for use of the land, which once housed Bahamas Academy.

The matter exploded into the public domain during the budget debate last week when Minister of Works Desmond Bannister detailed how STAR Academy, a facility for at-risk youth, “while perhaps well intentioned” became “an example of the recklessness of the former administration”.

Bannister revealed that the Christie administration spent $29,539,785.93 to improve someone else’s land.

“We could have built two or three state-of-the-art schools on government-owned land for that price,” the minister said.

“The attorney general, in his independent judgment, surely will want to investigate this fiasco, and determine which former ministers will face legal action in the courts.

“The Bahamian people will want answers.”

Johnson, who was contacted by The Nassau Guardian for comment, stayed away from the politics of the matter.

He confirmed that the former administration contacted the church with respect to use of the land, which already had buildings on it.

He confirmed that the agreement was for the government to pay $5,000 a month or $60,000 annually for the lease, but said that never happened.

“The government would have approached one of our local entities. As I indicated, we have two local conferences in The Bahamas. One in Nassau, which is the South Bahamas Conference, and the other one in the north in Freeport, which is the North Bahamas Conference; and the government would have approached the leadership of the South Bahamas Conference to use, and by extension lease the old Bahamas Academy. And to this date, no payment has been made, no money has been passed onto the Seventh-day Adventist Church,” he explained.

Johnson added, “The Seventh-day Adventist Church has done nothing that is untoward or nothing that is sinister, that is wrong or illegal.

“We have simply given permission to the government through the South Bahamas Conference to use the old Bahamas Academy. And I want to make it absolutely clear: the Seventh-day Adventist Church has not received a dime, has not received any payment over the years.

“We have not determined the contractors; we have not determined the people who will be employed by government. I need that to be conveyed to the public. As an organization, we entered into an arrangement with the then government to utilize the property for the STAR Academy.”

Asked why the lease was never signed, Johnson said, “The information that was passed on to me was that there was a reluctance on the part of the then government to sign because of what they had encountered in terms of the structure of the building and the understanding was that they wanted to complete a portion of it so that they could, in good faith, execute the agreement that is the lease.”

He said it was unfortunate that the lease was never signed.

Johnson also confirmed that the Seventh-day Adventists are in discussions with Minister of Education Jeffrey Lloyd on how to proceed on the matter.

He said the delay in responding to the public in relation to the matter was due to his travels to attend to church matters in the United States and Jamaica.