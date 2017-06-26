Date:
Toddler killed in car crash

  • An overturned Nissan Teana, one of the vehicles involved in a car accident which claimed the life of a two-year-old on Saturday evening. Photos: Ahvia J. Campbell


Published: Jun 26, 2017

A two-year-old was killed after she was ejected from a vehicle during a car accident on John F. Kennedy Drive on Saturday evening, police said.

Shortly after 6 p.m., a black Nissan Teana and a dark gray Mazda collided while traveling west on the strip commonly referred to as the airport road.

The woman who was driving the Teana lost control of the vehicle and it overturned on the eastbound lane, police said.

Officers from the Police Traffic Division said as the vehicle overturned, the woman’s young daughter was ejected.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene while her mother was transported to hospital where she was in serious condition.

The male driver in the other vehicle was not injured.

Quick Links