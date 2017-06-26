Ministry of Education employees charged with theft

Two employees of the Ministry of Education have been charged with the theft of almost $7,000.

Prosecutors allege that chief clerk Paulette Wilson falsified overtime records for Andrew Bridgewater, a security guard, from October 9, 2015 to March 18, 2016, resulting in him being overpaid $6,657.12.

Wilson, 59, of Coral Harbour, and Bridgewater, 60, of Glendale Subdivision, appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit falsification of accounts and one count of fraud by false pretenses.

Wilson alone is charged with falsification of accounts in respect of the altered overtime records.

They were not required to enter pleas to the charges and have been remanded to prison and will have to seek bail in the Supreme Court.

The defendants return to court on August 10.