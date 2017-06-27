Parliamentary privilege appeal formally withdrawn

The appeal filed by the government against a judge’s landmark ruling on the boundaries of parliamentary privilege was formally withdrawn yesterday.

The defeated PLP administration had appealed last year’s ruling by Justice Indra Charles that former Education Minister Jerome Fitzgerald had breached the constitutional right to privacy of directors of the environmental group Save The Bays (STB) by reading private emails of its members in the House of Assembly.

Justice Charles ordered Fitzgerald, in his capacity as a government minister, to pay $150,000 in vindicatory damages for the breach, and granted a permanent injunction barring parliamentarians from accessing or making public the personal information of the non-profit organization.

Fitzgerald had argued that the group was not a legitimate environmental organization and its sole purpose was to destabilize the government.

When the matter was called in the Court of Appeal yesterday, Loren Klein, a consultant in the Office of the Attorney General, said that the matter was being withdrawn “on instructions”.

Last month, Klein asked for an adjournment of at least 30 days to allow Carl Bethel, the new attorney general, to be briefed on the matter.

Save The Bays has filed a cross appeal, challenging the judge’s failure to award costs.

As Fred Smith QC, lead attorney for the group, was ill yesterday, the court will be advised of the status of that appeal next month.