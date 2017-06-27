Greenslade not surprised by claims made against former govt

Speaking in the context of the launch of the new anti-corruption unit of the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF), Commissioner of Police Ellison Greenslade said yesterday he was not surprised to hear of certain allegations made against the former Christie administration.

Greenslade did not go into details, but confirmed that the new unit has been developed to look into “corruption issues” in the public sector, but will also be extended to deal with such matters in the private sector.

He said the unit is looking into 11 different cases from various government departments.

Asked directly if he was surprised to hear of allegations that have been raised in recent times relating to certain alleged activities under the previous administration, Greenslade said, “I’m not surprised based upon what I come to know by well-meaning citizens as they speak.

“But you have to recognize that when things are just allegations and no formal complaints are made, the commissioner is in a very difficult position, because I just can’t go off in the dark, searching around trying to manufacture things.

“You must have complainants in these matters.

“Someone must be aggrieved in these matters. A formal complaint is made and once that is done then the law takes its course.

“There is due process. There is natural justice and a commissioner follows the script of the law.”

The Minnis administration pledged in the Speech from the Throne to enact and enforce anti-corruption legislation for all parliamentarians and public officers.

The government has since announced that it will introduce anti-corruption legislation after Parliament reconvenes following its summer break.

Throughout the budget debate, minister after minister alleged “fiscal mismanagement” on the part of the Christie administration.

There has since been widespread public outcry for someone from the former government to be jailed or prosecuted.

However, Attorney General Carl Bethel has said there was nothing said by anyone during the debate that has raised any criminal concerns.

Again, Greenslade did not indicate whether any of the matters before the anti-corruption unit related directly to any former minister or senior government official.

When asked yesterday about the possible charges that may come out of the unit’s investigations, Greenslade said, “It’s going to be a range, certainly a wide range of issues we are looking at.

“...When you look at corruption investigations you can’t divorce from it issues like stealing, the misappropriation of funds; all of those things are part and parcel of what we do in an investigation, but there is a lot of work to be done.

“I wish to tell you that, that’s going, to my mind, possibly even move into the private sector, not just public and government, but even into the private sector.”

The unit is located on Nassau Street in facilities just north of Meeting Street and is headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle.

“I’ve given him an attorney-at-law, a very trained, veteran detective at the superintendent rank and several other officers,” Greenslade said.

“And so, they have marshaled their resources and are looking now at 11 separate files originating from various departments, various public corporations and departments.

“The mandate of the unit is clear.”

Greenslade added, “I receive files on a daily basis, verbal and written, and I am very satisfied that we are making great progress.

“We anticipate that we will be able to come back to the public real soon to say some things more decisively in terms of what will happen with some of those investigations.”

The commissioner spoke to reporters after the opening ceremony for the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s summer camp at Calvary Bible Church on Collins Avenue.