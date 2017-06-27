Mitchell: Izmirlian should rest and be quiet

Progressive Liberal Party Senator Fred Mitchell said yesterday former Baha Mar developer Sarkis Izmirlian should "go and rest and be quiet”.

On Sunday, Izmirlian called for a stop to the sale of the Cable Beach project — an action Mitchell deems “inappropriate”.

“As I understand the law, it is this: If you don’t pay your mortgage and you default, then the bank takes possession of the property,” Mitchell told reporters outside the Senate.

“...Once the old Baha Mar developer defaulted, the owners became the CEXIM (the bank) that has a legitimate mortgage over the property.

“As I understand it, there has been a court conducted sale.

“That sale is either near completion or is complete.

“So, in my view, I’m not an attorney on this matter, there’s nothing for the government to do.

“The fact is the matter has advanced to the point where people are in possession and it is a normal commercial transaction.

“The development seems to be going well.

“What I saw was typical of this developer, who thinks that he is entitled to something which he is not, in my view.

“Also, it’s giving gratuitous advice to the government, which is simply none of his business.

“When I was minister of immigration, I thought that his interventions in The Bahamas were inappropriate.

“I feel like this particular one is inappropriate and I hope that the government would simply ignore it.

“What it suggests, unfortunately, is that he thinks that there is some promise given to him in the background somewhere that he is entitled to get the property back, but in law, the property does not belong to him or his company, and the court processes are now complete and there is a new developer in place.

“I think we should leave that status quo, and he should go and rest and be quiet.”

In a statement issued on Sunday, Izmirlian asked the government to place a hold on the sale so that the government and the public can thoroughly “assess the extent of the toxicity of these arrangements to our country and how the best interests of Bahamians can be met”.

The statement came five days after Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis tabled the unsealed heads of terms in the House of Assembly.

The government entered that agreement with China EXIM Bank and China Construction America (CCA) last August to get the project completed and open.

The deal was sealed by the Supreme Court.

Under the agreement, the Christie administration agreed to issue up to 1,200 work permits to CCA to complete the resort.

The government also agreed to waive stamp duty and value-added tax (VAT) on the transfer of assets from the Baha Mar Ltd. (BML) group of companies to Perfect Luck Assets Limited to facilitate the sale.

Izmirlian contended that the heads of terms was unfair to him.

Mitchell said the way Izmirlian is acting is “spoil sport behavior”.

“If he had the resources, in fact, to complete the development it would have been done, but instead he chose to put the development in liquidation,” he said.

“That failed.

“A court process in The Bahamas intervened to make sure that the asset was properly protected for Bahamians.

“That was done.

“I’m proud of the Progressive Liberal Party’s role in ensuring that, that happened.”

Mitchell said, “He has no further role in this matter.

“The courts have dispensed what they have dispensed.”