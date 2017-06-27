Ministry of Education workers charged with fraud

Two employees of the Ministry of Education were yesterday charged with fraud.

Prosecutors allege that Chief Clerk Paulette Wilson falsified overtime records for Andrew Bridgewater, a security guard, from October 9, 2015 to March 18, 2016, resulting in him being overpaid $6,657.12.

Wilson, 59, of Coral Harbour, and Bridgewater, 60, of Glendale Subdivision, appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit falsification of accounts and one count of fraud by false pretences.

Wilson alone is charged with falsification of accounts in respect of the altered overtime records.

Although the charges can be heard in either the Supreme Court before a judge and jury or in the Magistrates’ Court, they will be tried in the Supreme Court, as the statute of limitations for a trial in the lower court has passed.

As a result, the unrepresented defendants were not required to enter pleas to the charges.

McKinney remanded them to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until August 10. He advised them of the right to seek bail in the Supreme Court.

Bridgewater said that he was repaying the money.

However, McKinney said that his reimbursement efforts did not nullify the fact that a crime had occurred.