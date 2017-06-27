NHI Secretariat cutting 21 jobs

The National Health Insurance (NHI) Secretariat announced last night that it is cutting jobs.

The Nassau Guardian understands that 21 contract workers — known as customer service representatives — are being cut.

The workers were reportedly responsible for recruiting and enrolling people for NHI.

“Starting today, NHI Bahamas is implementing changes across the organization as we seek to streamline our operations and budget,” the statement said.

“Since launching enrollment for NHI Bahamas on April 24, 2017, NHI Bahamas has assessed the level of resources used and a determination has been made that not all of the organization’s resources are being fully utilized in the most efficient manner.

“Enrollment numbers for the program have stabilized. Therefore, a number of positions in NHI Bahamas are no longer required.

“While this has been a difficult decision to make, it is a necessary one at this time. There is a need to streamline operations and a reality that NHI Bahamas must continue to phase in healthcare services in a fiscally responsible manner.

“We wish to assure the public that this will not impact enrollment activity or access to available primary care benefits.

“Enrollment in NHI Bahamas is still ongoing, and persons who have enrolled in NHI Bahamas and have been matched with a primary care provider continue to have access to a primary care physician and laboratory services at no cost at point of care.

“Persons interested in enrolling can do so online or in person at your local enrollment office.

“While certain changes will be made to NHI Bahamas going forward, the government of The Bahamas will make decisions that are in the best interests of the Bahamian public at large, as the country continues its journey towards achieving universal health coverage.”

Just under 25,000 people are registered for NHI.