‘Contractors paid, but no evidence of work’

Minister of State for Grand Bahama Kwasi Thompson revealed yesterday that the government awarded a $1.7 million contract to a vendor on Grand Bahama for hurricane cleanup, but said he saw no evidence that work was done.

Thompson was referring to cleanup efforts after Hurricane Matthew, which ravaged Grand Bahama last October.

While he did not name the vendor, Thompson said he was “alarmed” by the incident and will forward the matter to the auditor general for investigation.

“Upon the request for the justification for such a large amount, I was presented with invoices that were presented every week to the tune of over $60,000,” Thompson said, during his contribution to the 2017/2018 budget debate in the Senate.

“I did not see a contract that spoke to the terms upon which the cleanup was to be made. I did not see a scope of works that spoke to the terms upon which the cleanup was made. I also saw no evidence of what work was done.

“That is not to say that work was not done. I saw no inspection form that anyone had actually checked that the work was competed. All I saw was week after week an invoice of over $60,000 paid per week.”

Thompson’s comments came in the wake of Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis’ revelation that the Christie administration granted $8 million worth of hurricane cleanup contracts to a single contractor on New Providence.

The contracts, granted to companies owned by Johnathan Ash, accounted for more than 35 percent of the total figure expended on cleanup exercises in New Providence and nearly 30 percent of the $28,975,187 spent on cleanup exercises across the country, according to Minnis.

The prime minister indicated that, that matter would be forwarded to the auditor general.

Disturbing

Thompson said he plans to refer several “disturbing” matters to the Office of the Attorney General, where “contractors were paid for work on houses that they never even visited”.

He said the Ministry of Grand Bahama met with several residents who said no work was done on their damaged homes. He said those residents’ names were cross-referenced with the files on hand for repairs.

“[We] came across a file of a house on Pioneers Way,” Thompson said.

“What stood out was the person complained that no work was done, but on file there was a contract stating what work was to be done to that house. There also was an inspection stating that work was done and completed.”

Thompson explained that once a site inspection is completed, the report and scope of works are forwarded to KPMG and payment is authorized to a contractor.

“That is what happened in this case,” he said.

“So I said I don’t want to just hear about this; I want to go and see this house for myself.

“I went to the house located in Pioneers Way and spoke to the lady who lives in the house. I walked through her house and there is no evidence whatsoever that any work was done in respect to this lady’s house.

“I walked into the living room and mold was on the roof. Two elderly people, a husband and wife, lived in the home. I saw the living room and a huge mold stain in the front of the living room. I walked through to the kitchen and you could see all of the water because it recently rained.

“You could feel the dampness on the floor. The lady indicated that every time it rains it continues to leak.

“I am concerned and wonder why documents on the file indicate that work was completed. I wonder why documents on the file indicate that an inspection was completed. I wonder why documents on the file indicate that a contractor was paid.

“That matter will be passed on to the Office of the Attorney General for full and further investigation.”