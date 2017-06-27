Rigby: PLP acted foolishly in office

Former Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Raynard Rigby told PLP supporters in Exuma last night that the party acted “foolishly” while in office and those who brought shame to the organization should “stand down”.

“I am not corrupt and I have never and will never condone corruption or conflicts of interest, and I will never be an apologist for any PLP who is found to have used his/her office to personally benefit himself/herself,” said Rigby, who was on the island talking to PLPs as part of the party’s ongoing election post-mortem.

“That is not my ethos and I know for the party’s workers on the ground it is not theirs either. We must understand that those whose behavior brought shame and scandal to the PLP brand must be made to stand down.

“I am committed to the rebuilding and rebranding of the PLP. This requires the active participation of young Bahamians and persons of Exuma who can lead the charge to correcting the wrongs committed by the PLP in government.

“We acted foolishly in government. And like you, when some of the revelations were made in Parliament, I was ashamed, deeply ashamed.”

Rigby was referencing the many revelations made by ministers during the budget debate in the House of Assembly about reported mismanagement of public funds, contracts to cronies and the Christie administration’s failure to properly account for the expenditure of taxpayer dollars.

Minister of Public Works Desmond Bannister said the former administration was guilty of misfeasance.

The revelations intensified the angst of some Bahamians, who continue to demand that someone from the former administration should be prosecuted, but Attorney General Carl Bethel said nothing revealed in Parliament indicated any criminality.

Still, senior PLPs have gone on the defensive, denying that they abused the public’s trust and wasted public funds.

The matters have underscored for some PLPs an even more urgent need for reform in the party, as it is accepted by many that the party’s brand needs to be purified.

Rigby was speaking to PLPs in Exuma on the same night their MP, Chester Cooper, delivered a sobering assessment of the PLP’s loss and what it needs to do to rebuild at a meeting of the National Progressive Institute at PLP headquarters.

In his speech, Cooper said the PLP lost the election because it was not accountable enough and not transparent enough.

“And we ignored scandals, protecting the interest of offending individuals and condoned things we should not have by our silence...And we protected the interest of the party over the interest of the nation, thinking, wrongly, that the Bahamian people would somehow understand, without being told, that those two things were actually the same.”

Cooper indicated it is important to assess the reasons for the loss. He also acknowledged that the election was largely a rejection of former Prime Minister Perry Christie.

In Exuma, Rigby noted it is important for PLPs everywhere to have a voice in explaining to the party’s leadership how they feel and what went wrong.

“It is a collective process that you, the party supporters, must have a strong and credible voice in. It is not about the leadership. It is about us,” Rigby said.

“And that is why the leader endorsed the process of speaking to our faithful on the ground in their communities and to have their voices heard, and for them to be an integral part of the prescription for the way forward.

“The prescription for the next steps is not capable of being defined by any individual, but must be collectively defined and driven by the ground. This is no longer about the narrow views of a few. It is a process. And it will ensure that our party is more participatory.

“As you know, I am committed to the PLP and its vision, a vision that has been mismanaged and not communicated to the masses. People no longer understand what the PLP stands for. We must and will correct this.”

Rigby assured PLPs there is no need to despair as the party “will turn the page”.

“This party called the PLP will rise to rekindle with the Bahamian people and we will make our party relevant in message, and in our new commitment to the people,” he said.

“This is a role that we must all play. This is not the time for egos or arrogance. Those days are behind us. We must open our doors wide to allow the outsiders in.

“We must move to create a stronger party together by focusing on the untapped potential of our people and the creation of new streams of wealth for all.

“This process that we are embarked upon is critical to the strengthening of our party. It is vital to our political survival. The naysayers are afraid because they know they represent the past; that past that we must rid ourselves of to create space for the new Bahamian.”