PLP MP calls on party to repent

In a frank and scathing speech before the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) National Progressive Institute last night, Exuma and Ragged Island MP Chester Cooper charged that the party lost the 2017 general election because it “protected the interest of the party over the interest of the nation”, and urged party members to make a “sincere and humble apology and repentance” to its supporters and the country.

“I don’t expect this suggestion to be warmly embraced, but the Anglicans and Catholics would be familiar with the act of penitence: If we say we have no sin we deceive ourselves and the truth is not in us,” he said.

Cooper also acknowledged that during the recent election campaign, then Prime Minister Perry Christie was a hard sell.

He said as he campaigned, voters told him more than once that, “Chester, I like you. You are the best candidate by far, with the best plan. I want to support you, but I can’t vote for you because I don’t support Perry Christie or what the PLP has become, and a vote for you is a vote for Christie.”

Cooper said the party was “out of touch” and “not transparent or accountable” enough in the lead up to the election.

He said there is no need to “hire expensive foreign consultants to tell us what we know already”.

“I believe the PLP lost the last general election because we lost touch and we lost our connection with those we were trying to help the most,” Cooper said.

“Not only that, but we acted too slowly in many instances when needs were urgent. We let simple problems become big issues by our failure to acknowledge them and nip them in the bud far too often.

“We hid behind a message of Majority Rule, without updating it for new generations who feel little connection to it, but rather seek economic empowerment.

“The millennials told us that they were over all that and we ignored the youth to our peril. We were not accountable enough and not transparent enough.

“We ignored scandals — protecting the interest of offending individuals and condoned things we should not have by our silence. I can give you examples of the last few weeks, but suffice it to say, this was one moment when my campaign team reportedly felt a momentum change.

“We protected the interest of the party over the interest of the nation, thinking, wrongly, that the Bahamian people would somehow understand, without being told, that those two things were actually the same.

“While trying to fix the nation’s major problems, we often forgot to sweat the small stuff and left too many people behind. In short, even our base felt ignored, oftentimes at the expense of others who didn’t support us, or persons who hopped on the bandwagon at the 11th hour.

“We went into communities asking support from the very people we raised taxes on to improve their lives, and when we did so, we found them in the same circumstances we met them in when we promised to improve their circumstances five years ago.”

The Christie administration was plagued with scandals and missteps in its five-year term. Many observers cite the 2013 gambling referendum as the genesis of the former government’s descent into unpopularity.

The PLP suffered a wholesale and brutal defeat at the polls on May 10, winning only four of the 39 seats in the House of Assembly.

Even Christie, who held his seat for 40 consecutive years, lost to the FNM’s Reece Chipman.

The FNM won every seat in Grand Bahama and most of New Providence and the Family Islands.

During his speech, Cooper listed 10 things the party must do to ready itself for 2022, including an apology to the people, an acknowledgement of the mistakes that led to its “crushing defeat” and a return to the PLP’s core values, among other things.

Cooper said the party should move towards an immediate reform and rebranding “of our party, inclusive of a thoughtful analysis and updating of the party’s constitution and governance, including the structure and protocols of appointing stalwart councilors”.

Shortcomings

While Cooper said the PLP is not a bad organization, nor was it a cruel and uncaring government, “the people had just moved on”.

“The truth is, that despite our shortcomings history will judge us fairly,” he said.

“We helped many and we tackled key issues. We left The Bahamas, as a whole, better than it was in 2012. The people had just moved on.

“The people just had needs more diverse than they did in the past, and we failed to realize it or attend to it. Fellas, you ever had a girlfriend who dumped you simply because her needs had changed?”

Cooper, the shadow minister for finance, said the PLP “must accept and own the defeat”.

He said the party must have a plan that reflects the will and desires of the people.

“Yes, PLPs we are wounded, we have been dealt a harsh blow, but our party is not dead,” he said.

“We are not slain. We will bleed a while, but we will rise to fight again.”

Do your worst

As for the governing Free National Movement (FNM), Cooper said the party could do its worst.

Cooper said the PLP will hold the government accountable, but he doesn’t expect much from the new administration.

“So far, much [of it is] hot air with very little sense of the direction the country is going; no real plan and a whole lot of backing off campaign promises,” he said.

Regarding the government’s threats to take action against former ministers and others it believes abused their legal authority to the financial detriment of the Bahamian people, Cooper said, “let the chips fall where they may”.

“I have no stomach for that nonsense either,” he said.

“The treasury is no one’s personal piggy bank, and the standard should apply to all. No one should get away with misusing the people’s money.

“So FNM, do your worst.

“If you are going to be fair and just, you will find some of your own ilk caught in your quagmire of web; it’s only a question of when, and we must likewise apply tough rules to this FNM, who won on a platform of transparency.”