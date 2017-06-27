Foulkes: Nearly 20,000 people don't have toilets at home

Close to 20,000 people are living in homes without running water or toilet facilities, Minister of Labour Dion Foulkes said today.

Foulkes, who was making his contribution to the budget debate in the Senate, reiterated the government’s commitment to assist people that fall into this category.

“We have over 3,300 households without running water or toilet facilities,” Foulkes said.

“Can you imagine that in this day and age? That’s close to 20,000 people who are faced with the indignity, not to mention the health hazards of using an outdoor toilet.

“I am very pleased that Ministers (Romauld) Ferreira (minister of the environment) and (Lanisha) Rolle (minister of social services) are addressing this serious situation.”

“I fully endorse the prime minister’s initiative to revitalize and rejuvenate the over the hill communities.

“Most of the crime committed in our communities is rooted and is a result of the poor social and economic condition of our people especially the young.”

Earlier this month, Ferreira said the Department of Housing will conduct a survey in the inner city.

“The purpose of the survey is to identify houses which require repairs, areas that need cleaning up, including garbage and derelict vehicles that need to be removed,” he said during the budget debate in the House of Assembly.

“And more importantly, houses that have no running water and households which still use pit latrines.”

Ferreira said a full report on the state of the inner city will be available soon after the survey is taken.