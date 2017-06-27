PM's confusing position on Baha Mar

While Press Secretary to the Prime Minister Anthony Newbold indicated to The Nassau Guardian earlier today that the prime minister will not intervene in the Baha Mar sale transaction, Newbold told reporters at an afternoon press conference that "there has been no official reaction to the suggestion [of a moratorium on the Baha Mar sale] because the contracts and the entire situation is still being evaluated".

However, when Newbold was contacted earlier by The Nassau Guardian and asked the prime minister's position on the call by former Baha Mar developer Sarkis Izmirlian for the sale process to be halted, Newbold said, "the process is what it is and whatever the arrangements are you have to live up to the law".

He said, "The prime minister will not intervene."

Attorney General Carl Bethel has already announced that the government has no intention of reversing the Baha Mar transactions.