Bahamas maintains TIP tier one rank

The Bahamas has remained a tier one ranking country according to the 2017 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report that was released yesterday, that also said the government made “serious and sustained efforts" to protect victims and prosecute traffickers.

“The government of The Bahamas fully meets the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking,” the report reads.

"The government continued to demonstrate serious and sustained efforts during the reporting period; therefore, The Bahamas remained on tier one.

“The government demonstrated serious and sustained efforts through strong collaboration across multiple government agencies, facilitating the prosecution of traffickers and protection of victims.

“The government initiated 11 new labor and sex trafficking investigations, screened 37 potential trafficking victims, identified five victims and initiated one new prosecution.

“It also increased funding for victim assistance and expanded procedures to include identification and interviewing guidelines to cover labor trafficking victims.

“Although the government meets the minimum standards, it did not obtain any convictions during the reporting period.”

The report notes a difference in money spent on trafficking victims’ care.

“The government reported spending approximately $59,450 on trafficking victims’ care, compared to $42,000 in the previous period,” it states.

“The government also provided subsidies of $180,000 to NGOs that provide services to trafficking victims, among other vulnerable groups.

“The government granted one foreign victim relief from deportation.

“The government developed, but has not finalized, a refugee/asylee certificate for those in need of protection and legal residency in the country.”

It was recommended that the government increase efforts to prosecute, convict and appropriately punish traffickers; continue to implement the victim identification and referral protocol to identify victims of sex and labor trafficking, especially among vulnerable groups; continue to provide all identified victims with adequate protection and assistance; increase grassroots outreach to potential trafficking victims among vulnerable groups, in partnership with NGOs; strengthen engagement with officials involved in anti-trafficking activities in other countries in the region; and continue to implement a nationwide public awareness campaign to educate the public and officials about human trafficking and its manifestations in The Bahamas, including the distinction between trafficking and smuggling.

According to the report, tier one countries are those whose governments fully comply with the Trafficking Victims Protection Act’s (TVPA) minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking. While tier one is the highest ranking, the report notes it does not mean that a country has no human trafficking problem.

In 2014, The Bahamas was listed as a tier two country, which describes countries whose governments do not fully comply with the Trafficking Victims Protection Act’s minimum standards, but are making significant efforts to bring themselves into compliance with those standards.

It moved to a tier one country in 2015 and has since maintained that rank.