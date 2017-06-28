Date:


Woman accused of human trafficking denied bail

  • Abigail Wilson (center) is escorted to court.

ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter


Published: Jun 28, 2017

A Supreme Court judge yesterday refused bail for a 20-year-old Jamaican woman accused of forcing another woman into the sex trade.

Prosecutors allege that Abigail Wilson trafficked the alleged victim between March and May 26.

It is alleged that Wilson, being concerned with others, recruited, received, harbored and transported a woman to and within The Bahamas for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

Wilson’s trial is expected to begin on July 11.

Her lawyer, Bernard Ferguson, argued that notwithstanding her nationality Wilson would return for trial.

Prosecutor Eucal Bonaby said that Wilson is a flight risk and there had been no unreasonable delay.

 

 

 

