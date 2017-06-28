Woman in public sex case remanded to Sandilands

A woman accused of having sex with her cousin in public was yesterday remanded to Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre for an evaluation to determine if she is fit to stand trial.

Acting Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain made the detention order in respect of Anischa Percentie, 26, of Edelweis Avenue, Garden Hills, after her lawyer Lennox Coleby raised the issue.

Percentie and her cousin Layton Clarke, 42, of Allen Drive, were charged with having public sex in respect of an incident that occurred on April 15.

A video of the incident went viral on social media.

People who viewed the incident thought that Percentie was a victim of sexual assault.

However, police investigators allegedly found otherwise and they charged Clarke and Percentie with sexual intercourse in a public place.

No witnesses were present when the case was called yesterday and the matter has been adjourned to August 14.