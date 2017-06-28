Mitchell: AG wrong to drop privilege appeal

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Senator Fred Mitchell said yesterday that he does not believe the attorney general made the right decision to formally withdraw an appeal against a judge’s landmark ruling on the boundaries of parliamentary privilege.

“The judge at first instance, in my view, made a set of egregious errors in both law and fact,” Mitchell said in the Senate during debate on the 2017/2018 budget.

“I comfort myself in that the judgment does not bind me. It never did.”

The appeal was withdrawn on Monday. The former PLP administration appealed the ruling, which was made in 2016 by Justice Indra Charles, that former Education Minister Jerome Fitzgerald had breached the constitutional right to privacy of directors of the environmental group Save The Bays (STB) by reading private emails of its members in the House of Assembly.

Justice Charles ordered Fitzgerald, in his capacity as a government minister, to pay $150,000 in vindicatory damages for the breach, and granted a permanent injunction barring parliamentarians from accessing or making public the personal information of the non-profit organization.

Fitzgerald had argued that the group was not a legitimate environmental organization and its sole purpose was to destabilize the government.

Mitchell said the incident “passes into history as a sad blight on free speech in The Bahamas”.

“The attorney general said it has nothing to do with the privilege of Parliament,” he said.

“I beg to differ. It has everything to do with privilege. I say again, no judge can tell me what or what not to say in Parliament.

“The law gives complete immunity from civil or criminal liability to what is said in Parliament.”

He added, “It is unfortunate that this matter did not go to the policy court for a decision, which would have given us some guidance on the law. As to its wider applicability, the present judgment is of no use at all. It is useless.”