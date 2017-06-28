Man dies after nightclub shooting

A man was shot and later died shortly after 2:30 a.m. yesterday on Farrington Road after an altercation at a nightclub, which also led to two other men being injured, police said.

According to reports, two men were shot and another was stabbed after a fight broke out.

The three men were taken to hospital, where one of the shooting victims died.

Yesterday, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean said police had no one in custody in connection with the murder.

Police appealed to anyone with information on the matter to come forward.

The murder count in The Bahamas so far this year is 68.