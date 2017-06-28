NTA role to expand

The role of the National Training Agency (NTA) is set to expand to help Bahamians compete effectively on the job market, according to Labour Minister Dion Foulkes.

Outside of the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday, the minister said, “The act calls for 24 different initiatives that must be implemented.

“The main initiative that was implemented was the development of soft skills, which was giving trainees the application of how to conduct interviews, how to dress, how to fill out applications; and as you know, that is very important, because you can have the skill, but if you do not do well in an interview it is possible that you will not get the job.

“So that part of what the agency did is very important, but we would like to expand the role of the agency to cover all of the 24 points.”

Some of the functions of the NTA as listed in the 2013 act include providing a national certification framework to establish national and vocational qualifications; implementing and maintaining a Labour Market Information System in collaboration with the Department of Labour's employment data bank; designing and developing a tracking and monitoring system to measure the results of the agency's activities and network; and cooperating with public-private sector entities in matters related to the development of competency-based training.

“This is very important because it is difficult to get a job in this competitive market if you do not have good soft skills, if you do not know how to dress properly, if you do not carry yourself properly and if you do not interview properly,” he said.

“It is competitive out there. We have a very good success rate. I think it is like 80 percent of those who go through the program actually end up obtaining jobs.”

Back in March, the NTA said approximately 70 percent of all NTA graduates had found employment at more than 40 public and private sector companies and organizations across the country.

On July 15, 2013, former Prime Minister Perry Christie officially launched the National Training Agency on Gladstone Road, which is designed to accommodate the Mandatory Workforce Preparatory Programme – the signature program of the NTA.