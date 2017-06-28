20,000 people live without running water or toilets

Nearly 20,000 Bahamians live in homes with no running water or functioning toilets, Minister of Labour Dion Foulkes said yesterday.

During his contribution to the 2017/2018 budget debate, Foulkes said more must be done to eliminate the use of outdoor toilets in The Bahamas.

“We have over 3,300 households without running water or toilet facilities,” he said.

“Can you imagine that in this day and age? That’s close to 20,000 people who are faced with the indignity, not to mention the health hazards, of using an outdoor toilet.

“I am very pleased that [Minister of the Environment Romauld] Ferriera and [Minister of Social Services and Urban Development Lanisha] Rolle are addressing this serious situation.”

Foulkes’ statement is in line with a 2013 Department of Statistics report which said that just over 3,500 private homes in The Bahamas make use of outside toilets, unconventional toilet facilities, or do not have toilet facilities at all.

Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest pledged that the government would “ensure the provision of potable water, sewer and sanitation services in line with those available for other citizens elsewhere in New Providence”.

He made his comments during the 2017/2018 budget debate in the House of Assembly.

Ferreira has said the Department of Housing will conduct a survey in the inner city.

This pledge, however, is nothing new.

The Christie administration pledged to bring indoor plumbing and bathroom facilities to those inner city residents who are still making use of outdated amenities.