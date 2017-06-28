Sands explains NHI job cuts

Health Minister Dr. Duane Sands said yesterday while it “pained” the government to cut the 21 customer service representatives from the National Health Insurance (NHI) Secretariat, “it is difficult to rationalize an excess number of individuals being paid but not providing a benefit for the Bahamian public”.

He also pointed out that the ministry is trying to allocate as much of its budget to patients as possible.

“The reality of The Bahamas is that we have been able to assign a total of $40 million for everything,” Sands told reporters outside of the Office of the Prime Minister on Tuesday.

“Since the initiation of the program, there were 46 contracted customer service representatives and those customer service representatives would have enrolled as many as 6,500 clients per month.

“Well, that has decreased to about 300 per week and it is difficult to have the Bahamian public bear that cost, as we have looked at streamlining every single aspect of NHI and what we would like to do is ensure that as much of our budget goes to direct patient care.

“We have had to reduce the number of customer service representatives who were hired on contract to only those needed to continue the enrollment process.

“Forty-six customer service representatives were hired on contract for six months and the terms of their contracts would have allowed a one-week notice.

“And while it pains us that any Bahamian finds themselves without employment, it is difficult to rationalize an excess number of individuals being paid but not providing a benefit for the Bahamian public.

“So we have 25 of the most productive, best performing customer service representatives still providing that service to the NHI Secretariat.”

On Monday night, the NHI Secretariat announced that it was cutting jobs.

The workers were contracted for six months.

Sands said in some cases, workers were only on their third month, however, the secretariat gave them the required one-week notice.

Enroll

Sands also pointed out that changes are currently being made to NHI, as he encouraged Bahamians to enroll.

“NHI is being revised,” he said.

“We are going to be bluntly honest with the benefits that Bahamians will receive.

“There will be a primary care component and there will be a catastrophic care component to be rolled out.

“I would’ve met with the NHI team just yesterday (Monday) and very shortly, we are going to re-engage the public in terms of information, advertising, et cetera.

“Continue to enroll.

“NHI is here. It is real. Yes there will be modifications to the benefits that people thought they were going to get.

“In truth, what people thought they were told they were going to get was never what was intended.

“So what we would like to do moving forward is to make it clear exactly what the benefits are for NHI, so that people don’t show up and say ‘I thought it was included’ or ‘I thought that was included’.

“Right now there are primary care benefits.

“There are a number of clinicians enrolled and there are a number of patients, just under 25,000 patients enrolled.

“As people sign up, they will continue to get the primary care benefits.”