Mitchell won’t ‘pile on’ Christie criticism

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Senator Fred Mitchell said yesterday that former Prime Minister Perry Christie has accepted responsibility for the party’s 2017 election defeat and he won’t “join in on the parade” to “trample” his name.

“We sought to fight as hard as the dickens under Perry Christie, a name that is much reviled and trampled upon and piled on,” Mitchell said in the Senate during the 2017/2018 budget debate.

“But I’m not joining that parade.

“The fact is there is much to recommend in the work that he did. Like all of us, he had his faults, and he has accepted unequivocally that the election loss is laid at his feet.”

Mitchell, a former member of the Christie Cabinet, said he did not want to rehash the past.

Christie, who held his seat for 40 consecutive years, lost to the Free National Movement’s (FNM) Reece Chipman.

The PLP suffered a wholesale and brutal defeat at the polls on May 10, winning only four of the 39 seats in the House of Assembly.

Some PLP candidates indicated that many voters told them they could not support the party because of Christie.

During a meeting of the PLP’s National Progressive Institute on Monday night, Exuma and Ragged Island MP Chester Cooper acknowledged that Christie was a hard sell.

Cooper said as he campaigned, voters told him more than once, “Chester, I like you. You are the best candidate by far, with the best plan. I want to support you, but I can’t vote for you because I don’t support Perry Christie or what the PLP has become, and a vote for you is a vote for Christie.”

When Christie resigned as leader of the PLP, he took full responsibility for the party’s crushing defeat.

“My season in politics has now ended,” Christie said.

He had led the PLP since 1997.