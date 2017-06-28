Baha Mar confusion

Despite telling The Nassau Guardian earlier yesterday that “the prime minister will not intervene” in the Baha Mar sale transaction, Press Secretary to the Prime Minister Anthony Newbold told reporters at an afternoon press conference that "the entire situation is being evaluated”.

Newbold said the evaluation process means that Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis has had no official reaction to the request for a moratorium on the Baha Mar sale.

This despite the attorney general already saying the government will not tamper with the deal.

In a statement to the press on Sunday, former Baha Mar developer Sarkis Izmirlian called on the Minnis administration to place a moratorium on the completion of any sale of the Cable Beach project, and other related transactions, so that the government and the public can thoroughly “assess the extent of the toxicity of these arrangements to our country and how the best interests of Bahamians can be met”.

Izmirlian, through his company, BMD Holdings Ltd., also wants the authorities to reopen the casino license investigation and report the findings of the Gaming Board.

Speaking at his weekly press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister, Newbold said, “What I can say is there is no official reaction to the suggestion because the contracts and the entire situation is still being evaluated.

“I am told it is a very complex situation.

“Undoubtedly, I will say, though, the Bahamian people have a vested interest in the success of that development, and we believe that now is the time to ensure that any safeguards that need to be put in place or tightening up of any loopholes, this is the time to do that.

“The prime minister imagines that is what will be happening in this process.”

However, when Newbold was contacted earlier in the day by The Nassau Guardian and asked the prime minister's position on Izmirlian’s call for the sale process to be halted, Newbold said, "The process is what it is, and whatever the arrangements are, you have to live up to the law."

He added, "The prime minister will not intervene."

In opposition, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis had pledged to execute a “real sale” of Baha Mar and said under a Minnis administration, only Bahamians would be allowed to complete the project.

The prime minister has not addressed these specific points in recent times.

His current position on the matter remains unknown even after Izmirlian was seen attending both the swearing in of Minnis as prime minister a day after the general election and the opening of Parliament.

Last week, Attorney General Carl Bethel announced that the government has no intention of reversing the Baha Mar transactions because there was nothing objectionable or questionable in the contents of the unsealed deal.

Bethel said the prime minister has instructed the Office of the Attorney General to remain engaged with the stakeholders in the project, to continue to use the good offices of the government to ensure that this matter remains on track and to update the public on essential developments.

The attorney general also noted that other “commercially sensitive documents” remain sealed at the request of the private parties in the matter.

When pressed about the attorney general’s statement, Newbold said yesterday, “The entire process is still being evaluated, and when that is done, as I said earlier, when there is something to report, if there is something to report, once those evaluations are done, there will be an official response from the prime minister.”

Newbold was also questioned about the status of the sale of the resort.

He said, “It is still the same. There has been no movement with it. The government has done nothing with it. As I said, it has to be evaluated properly, but the government has done nothing with Baha Mar up to this point.”