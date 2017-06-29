Nottage dies at 71

Dr. Bernard Nottage, former minister of national security and a “political giant”, died this evening in a Florida hospital.

Nottage, 71, was surrounded by his wife, Portia, children, daughter-in-law, several close family friends and his bodyguard when he took his last breath at 6:31 p.m., a family representative said.

There was widespread reaction to Nottage’s death in the minutes and hours after his passing.

Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis described his former colleague as a “man of service”.

“Dr. Nottage was the ultimate political warrior and patriot par excellence, offering of his talents in public service, within service groups, and in nation-building right up to the time of his passing,” Davis said in a statement.

“…As his parliamentary and Cabinet colleague, I am honored to have served with Dr. Nottage.

“His thorough, methodical, detailed and deliberative management style, ensuring no stone was left unturned, served me well in public life, and I cherish our professional relationship and friendship.

“On behalf of my family and the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) family, and on my own behalf, I express sincere condolences to his [family].

“I am confident that God’s grace is sufficient during their hour of need.”

Nottage, who was also a former minister of health and a former minister of education, lost the Bains and Grants Town constituency in the May 10 general election.

He was airlifted to Florida and transported to the Cleveland Clinic last week.

In a statement, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis also expressed sorrow.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of my parliamentary and medical colleague and friend, Dr. Bernard J. Nottage,” Minnis said.

“Dr. Nottage was an outstanding medical doctor and political leader.

“B. J., as he was affectionately known to us all, was born into a sporting family, and so it was no surprise that he went on to become an outstanding athlete and sports organizer.

“He was one of those responsible for first bringing the CARIFTA Games to The Bahamas and he remained a committed patron of sports to the very end.”

Minnis said, in due course, the government will announce an appropriate tribute for Nottage.

Former Tall Pines MP Leslie Miller said Nottage was like a brother.

Miller said when he was a young track athlete he tried to emulate Nottage, who was “one of the best sprinters in The Bahamas” at the time.

“He was always a big brother to all of us,” said Miller, referring to the young athletes who competed with Nottage.

“…He was our hero really.”

Nottage represented The Bahamas on the track at the 1962 Central American and Caribbean Games and the 1967 Pan American Games, among other games.

Nottage’s health became a matter of public concern after he slurred and spoke gibberish for a part of his rally speech at R.M. Bailey Park on April 27.

Authorities said he suffered from dehydration.

Miller said Nottage hadn’t been well for the last 18 months, but continued on for the good of the country.

“That’s a great loss to the country,” Miller added.

“Dr. Nottage gave his all and all.

“…We are going to miss him. The country really should pay homage to him.”

Nottage served in the Cabinet of the late Sir Lynden Oscar Pindling and was also co-deputy leader of the PLP.

He defected from the PLP and went on to lead the now disbanded Coalition for Democratic Reform in 2000. He returned to the PLP in 2005.

Nottage was appointed minister of health in the first Christie administration in 2006.

The PLP lost in 2007 and was returned to power in 2012.

After that election, he became minister of national security and leader of government business in the House of Assembly.

Davis said Nottage’s footprints will forever be etched in Bahamian history.







