21 NIB workers to go

Brensil Rolle. TRAVIS CARTWRIGHT-CARROLL

Guardian Senior Reporter

travis@nasguard.com



Published: Jun 29, 2017

Share This:

Rate this article: Add To favourite

Minister of State for the Public Service and National Insurance Brensil Rolle revealed yesterday that the government will not renew the contracts of 21 employees at the National Insurance Board (NIB).

Rolle was prompted to make the revelation in the House of Assembly after Englerston MP Glenys Hanna-Martin queried whether “21 people will be let go at NIB”.

In his response to Hanna-Martin, Rolle said the workers’ contracts will expire on Friday and noted that the board at NIB is merely “abiding by the contracts” issued by the former government.

Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis retorted he was aware that the previous government “approved the renewal of contracts” that the Minnis administration has not been honoring.

When asked by Davis if the government plans to hire 21 new workers to fill the vacancies, Rolle said, “This government does not operate in that fashion.

“We are fully aware of the fact that many families are hurting and we have a commitment to the Bahamian people that we will not victimize them, neither would we replace 21 PLPs, like they did, with 21 FNMs.”

Outside Parliament, Rolle said the workers were hired in the lead-up to the May 10 general election.

When asked if the vacancies will have an impact on NIB, Rolle said, “It will have an impact on the persons who were terminated. We are aware.”

He added that NIB may examine “these individuals and identify who the best persons are” and call them back.

“That is certainly an option,” he said.

“We are only honoring the contracts. The contracts have expired and we are not in a position to renew the contracts.”

This comes after the National Health Insurance (NHI) Secretariat announced on Monday that it is cutting 21 contract workers.





Add comment