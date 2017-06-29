Murder case closes

The prosecution yesterday closed its case against a man accused of killing a young marine who was moonlighting as a security guard at the G-Spot nightclub.

Emmanuel Rolle, 27, of Nassau Village, is on trial before Justice Carolita Bethell charged with the murder of Angelo Dorsett and the attempted murders of Tarico Coleby and Valrico Burrows and causing public terror to the patrons of the club on January 25, 2015.

Rolle, who is on remand at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services, has denied the charges at his trial.

Rolle allegedly returned with a gun after being ejected from the club following a fight.

Anonymous witnesses and the club’s owner have identified Rolle as the shooter.

The incident was also captured on the club’s surveillance footage.

Raquel Whymms is the prosecutor and David Cash appears for Rolle.