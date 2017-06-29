Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

Murder case heads to Supreme Court
ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter
artesia@nasguard.com

Published: Jun 29, 2017

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

A 21-year-old man will be tried in the Supreme Court on charges of murder and abetment to murder.

Kendrick Riley, of Golden Isles Road, was formally committed to stand trial yesterday for the October 17, 2016, shooting death of Rhoda Russell.

The teenager’s bullet-riddled body was tossed from a car in Jubilee Gardens.

Riley and Phillano Williams, both 28, and of Sunset Park, were also committed to stand trial for abetment to the murder of Leslie Rolle on February 25 at Ferguson Subdivision.

Terry Sweeting, 20, of Seymour Street, Yellow Elder Gardens, is charged with Rolle’s murder.

Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt informed Riley and Williams that proceedings had ended against them in the Magistrates’ Court with the presentation of the voluntary bill of indictment.

She informed the men that they will have to appear before Justice Bernard Turner on July 21 for an arraignment.

 

 

Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 

 

Today's Front Page

  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links