Murder case heads to Supreme Court

A 21-year-old man will be tried in the Supreme Court on charges of murder and abetment to murder.

Kendrick Riley, of Golden Isles Road, was formally committed to stand trial yesterday for the October 17, 2016, shooting death of Rhoda Russell.

The teenager’s bullet-riddled body was tossed from a car in Jubilee Gardens.

Riley and Phillano Williams, both 28, and of Sunset Park, were also committed to stand trial for abetment to the murder of Leslie Rolle on February 25 at Ferguson Subdivision.

Terry Sweeting, 20, of Seymour Street, Yellow Elder Gardens, is charged with Rolle’s murder.

Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt informed Riley and Williams that proceedings had ended against them in the Magistrates’ Court with the presentation of the voluntary bill of indictment.

She informed the men that they will have to appear before Justice Bernard Turner on July 21 for an arraignment.