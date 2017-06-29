Darville: No evidence of wrongdoing in GB hurricane cleanup

Progressive Liberal Party Senator Dr. Michael Darville said yesterday there is “no evidence of any wrongdoing” in the cleanup efforts that took place in Grand Bahama after Hurricane Matthew and maintained that ”full value for money” was received.

Darville’s comments follow revelations made by Minister of State for Grand Bahama Kwasi Thompson in the Senate, that the Christie administration awarded a $1.7 million contract to a vendor on Grand Bahama for hurricane cleanup, but there was no evidence that work was done.

Thompson said he was “alarmed” by the incident and will forward the matter to the auditor general for investigation.

“I made it very clear that under hurricane restorations from Matthew, me and a team from Nassau, along with the minister who is responsible, the honorable Shane Gibson, executed a plan on the island of Grand Bahama whereby we used Ministry of Work templates,” Darville said.

“Those individuals on the island who had the ability to cleanup and utilize their heavy equipment in order to get the job done [were hired].

“There is no question that the devastating effect of Hurricane Matthew was evident from West End, all the way into Pinder’s Point, Lewis Yard, and major pockets of Freeport itself.

“The work was extensive.

“Those individuals who had equipment were paid by a rate outlined clearly by the Ministry of Works.

“Those who had more equipment made more money.

“We have not done anything wrong.

“These were difficult times, tough times, where we had to execute a plan that was clearly outlined and approved by Cabinet.

“We executed the plan. We cleaned up West Grand Bahama. We cleaned up Eight Mile Rock. We cleaned up Pinder’s Point and Lewis Yard and today the work is still ongoing.”

Darville said as far as he is concerned “there is no evidence of any wrongdoing”.

He further noted that it would be difficult to give a contract to a company when the cleanup is extensive.

“How could you quantify a contract in cleanup?” he asked.

“The only thing you can do is quantify loads.

“The cleanup crew delivered their bills to the ministry and they were paid on a weekly basis.

“So there was no evidence of wrongdoing.

“There was no criminal activity and the system was in place to ensure that the work was done in the appropriate time to prevent the possible spread of infectious diseases throughout Grand Bahama.”

Darville added, “There is no question in my mind that we got full value for money.”