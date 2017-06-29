Darville pleads not to cut NHI jobs

Progressive Liberal Party Senator Dr. Michael Darville yesterday pleaded with the government to reconsider job cuts at the National Health Insurance (NHI) Secretariat.

On Monday night, the NHI Secretariat announced that it was cutting jobs for workers, many of whom had been on the job on contract for six months.

In some cases, workers were only on their third month, however, the secretariat gave them the required one week notice.

“For me, I think it is unfortunate,” Darville said.

“Most of these individuals who they terminated were really minimum wage, they were not making a lot of money.

“So I don’t see how their termination is so essential for major savings.

“These are people with families.

“Any Bahamian whose job becomes redundant and they go back on the unemployment line is a great concern to me.

“I believe it was premature and I am pleading to the government.

“If I get the opportunity, [I will] speak with the minister for him to reconsider, to ensure that Bahamians can easily enroll and they can access these services from NHI.

“I will plead with the government that we should try to keep people on the job, rather than making life more difficult for individuals who are presently employed.”

Speaking to the media outside the Office of the Prime Minister on Tuesday, Health Minister Dr. Duane Sands said while it “pained” the government to cut the 21 customer service representatives from the National Health Insurance (NHI) Secretariat, “it is difficult to rationalize an excess number of individuals being paid but not providing a benefit for the Bahamian public”.

He also pointed out that the ministry is trying to allocate as much of its budget to patients as possible.

According to the budget, the government will provide $40 million to the National Health Insurance Authority in the upcoming fiscal year, another $40 million in 2018/2019, and a further $40 million in 2019/2020.

Of the $40 million budgeted for NHI for the upcoming fiscal year, the government foreshadows apportioning approximately $10 million on staff and administration, $15 million on primary care services and another $15 million on catastrophic care, Sands told reporters in the House of Assembly.