Clarke: Cooper should have made remarks in private

Former Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) St. Anne’s candidate Dr. Charles Clarke said he agrees with much of Exuma and Ragged Island Member of Parliament (MP) Chester Cooper’s observations of why the PLP lost the last general election, but said Cooper may have been attempting to score “brownie points” by doing it in such a public forum.

Clarke also said the PLP should not apologize to its supporters or the country as Cooper suggested, but former Prime Minister Perry Christie should.

“It’s like a vehicle,” Clarke told The Nassau Guardian yesterday.

“When you have a car and it has an accident or knocks someone down, the car doesn’t apologize to the person.

“It is certainly not the passenger or the car, but it is the driver who comes and apologizes, or says we should apologize.

“There are people in the party who should apologize to the party and the council of the party for taking the party and its vision away from the core values of the party, and it is causing the Bahamian people to now be skeptical about the party.

“And in fact, those comments made by Mr. Cooper, to be honest, they will probably cause the population to say the FNM propaganda that we are corrupt to the core is quite deserving, which is not the case, because there were many persons in there who were equally surprised who did some heavy lifting.”

He added, “I think it is an attempt for brownie points.

“But I do believe these points needed to be said.”

On Wednesday night, Cooper charged that the party lost the 2017 general election, in part, because it “protected the interest of the party over the interest of the nation”, and he urged party members to make a “sincere and humble apology and repentance” to PLP supporters and the country.

Clarke said: “I commend him for having the testicular fortitude to bring up some points that I think should have been addressed, but I think the forum was wrong, and the belief that we should go out and apologize is misguided.

“I wanted to make my own comments about what is going on in the party, but that would’ve been in our own forum, not hanging them out to dry for everyone to see.

“I think he should have done that.

“But I think if anyone is to apologize, it is Mr. Christie, because he was the driver of the vehicle.

“And maybe we should apologize to the Bahamian people for disappointing them.

“We should apologize for letting them down.”

When asked what he thinks is the way forward for the PLP, Clarke said he believes both Cooper and former Fort Charlotte MP Alfred Sears would make excellent candidates for leadership.

“Certainly not any of the old faces,” he said.

“But we need to create a situation where we can again become attractive for candidates.

“We need to have a more vigorous vetting process, and we need to extend ourselves to bring in a lot more bright and younger minds.

“There’s a long way to go, but already the process has started.”