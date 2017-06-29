Specifics of PM’s meeting with Izmirlian unknown

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis met with former Baha Mar developer Sarkis Izmirlian last week.

The meeting came ahead of Sunday's release by Izmirlian, calling on the government to intervene and put a moratorium on the Baha Mar sale.

It is unclear, however, whether the prime minister had any advance indication of Izmirlian's statement.

Asked on Wednesday about Minnis' recent meeting with Izmirlian, the PM's Press Secretary Anthony 'Ace' Newbold said he did not know about the nature of the meeting.

"No. I have no indications of what those meetings were; probably a courtesy call," Newbold told reporters.

Asked when the meeting was, he said, "I'm not confirming that the meetings took place. If they happened then we shouldn't speculate."

Yesterday, Minnis told The Nassau Guardian that the government will not intervene in the Baha Mar sale.

That statement was before the start of House of Assembly proceedings.

Asked again about the matter after the House suspended, the prime minister said, "Listen, I've told you over and over. I don't know what about the English language you don't understand; the government, just like the Bahamian people, we want to see Baha Mar function, provide jobs and opportunities for Bahamians and we will work toward that goal."

On Wednesday, Newbold also told The Nassau Guardian the prime minister will not intervene in the matter.

However, at a press conference later in the day, he shifted his tone, indicating that it remained under review.

"What I can say is there is no official reaction to the suggestion because the contracts and the entire situation is still being evaluated," Newbold said.

“I am told it is a very complex situation. Undoubtedly, I will say, though, the Bahamian people have a vested interest in the success of that development, and we believe that now is the time to ensure that any safeguards that need to be put in place or tightening up of any loopholes, this is the time to do that.

“The prime minister imagines that is what will be happening in this process.”