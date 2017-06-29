Minnis says he will not interfere with Baha Mar sale

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis yesterday indicated that the government has no intention of “interfering” with Baha Mar.

Speaking shortly before the House of Assembly sitting began, Minnis told The Nassau Guardian, “We will follow the law. We are a law-abiding government. We, like the Bahamian people, would like to see Baha Mar functional and working so as to create more jobs.”

Shortly after the House suspended for the day, The Guardian pressed Minnis further on his position on Baha Mar.

“I’ve told you over and over. I don’t know what about the English language you don’t understand,” the prime minister said.

“The government, just like the Bahamian people, wants to see Baha Mar functioning to provide jobs and opportunities. We will work towards that goal.”

When asked to respond to former Baha Mar developer Sarkis Izmirlian’s request for a moratorium on the completion of the sale of Baha Mar, Minnis said, “I’ve answered you. I’ve told you our position. We would like to see Baha Mar opened and provide job opportunities for Bahamians.”

Minnis then thanked reporters and brushed off further questions.

In opposition, Minnis had pledged to execute a “real sale” of Baha Mar and said under a Minnis administration, only Bahamians would be allowed to complete the project.

After the Christie administration released the heads of agreement it entered into with Chow Tai Fook Enterprises in April, Minnis said it was “astounding” and a “sweetheart deal”.

He said the soft opening of Baha Mar on April 21 was a “scandalous scheme”.

Minnis said the heads of agreement has “disastrous provisions that will impact our country for years to come”.

He pledged to undo any deal that was not in the best interests of the Bahamian people.

The Minnis administration’s position on Baha Mar was plunged into confusion on Tuesday when Press Secretary to the Office of the Prime Minister Anthony Newbold told reporters "The entire situation is being evaluated.”

However, Newbold had previously told The Guardian the prime minister will “not intervene”.

Last week, Attorney General Carl Bethel said the government has no intention of reversing the Baha Mar transactions because there was nothing objectionable or questionable in the contents of the unsealed deal.

Bethel said the prime minister has instructed the Office of the Attorney General to remain engaged with the stakeholders in the project, to continue to use the good offices of the government to ensure the matter remains on track, and to update the public on essential developments.

In a press statement on Sunday, Izmirlian called on the Minnis administration to place a moratorium on the completion of any sale of the Cable Beach project, and other related transactions, so that the government and the public can thoroughly “assess the extent of the toxicity of these arrangements to our country and how the best interests of Bahamians can be met”.

Izmirlian, through his company, BMD Holdings Ltd., also wants the authorities to reopen the casino license investigation and report the findings of the Gaming Board.

The statement was made five days after Minnis tabled the unsealed Baha Mar heads of terms in the House of Assembly.

The government entered that agreement with the Export-Import Bank of China and China Construction America (CCA) last August to get the project completed and open.

The deal was sealed by the Supreme Court, its secrecy becoming a major source of controversy in the lead-up to the May 10 general election.

Under the agreement, the Christie administration agreed to issue up to 1,200 work permits to CCA to complete the resort.

The government also agreed to waive stamp duty and value-added tax (VAT) on the transfer of assets from the Baha Mar Ltd. (BML) group of companies to Perfect Luck Assets Limited to facilitate the sale.